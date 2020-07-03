9000 Foxwood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fort Worth, TX. This spacious home features an open floor plan and two car garage. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with a large breakfast nook featuring beautiful bay windows. The master bedroom suite includes an additional office space! The master bathroom comes with a walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks, and a separate tub and shower. Washer & Dryer hookups available. Conveniently located near I-35, just minutes away from the Alliance Town Center for all your dinning, shopping, and entertainment needs. Small pets welcome!