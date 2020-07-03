All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9000 Foxwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9000 Foxwood Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:42 PM

9000 Foxwood Drive

9000 Foxwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9000 Foxwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Manor Hill at Arcadia Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fort Worth, TX. This spacious home features an open floor plan and two car garage. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with a large breakfast nook featuring beautiful bay windows. The master bedroom suite includes an additional office space! The master bathroom comes with a walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks, and a separate tub and shower. Washer & Dryer hookups available. Conveniently located near I-35, just minutes away from the Alliance Town Center for all your dinning, shopping, and entertainment needs. Small pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9000 Foxwood Drive have any available units?
9000 Foxwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9000 Foxwood Drive have?
Some of 9000 Foxwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9000 Foxwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9000 Foxwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9000 Foxwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9000 Foxwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9000 Foxwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9000 Foxwood Drive offers parking.
Does 9000 Foxwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9000 Foxwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9000 Foxwood Drive have a pool?
No, 9000 Foxwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9000 Foxwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9000 Foxwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9000 Foxwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9000 Foxwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University