900 San Felipe Trail

MOVE IN READY NOW!Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sendera Ranch. Features include split bedrooms, fireplace, arched doorways, plant ledges, six panel doors, raised panel cabinets, island kitchen, covered patio, six-foot privacy fence, community pools and waterpark, park with playground, jogging/bike path, next to golf course. Easy access to 287 and 35W. Next to Alliance Corridor and Texas Motor Speedway. Prairie View Elementary, Chisolm Middle School, Northwest High School. Call to schedule your private showing. $50 application fee for anyone 18 years and older. Do allow pets depending on breed and size up to 2 only. Apply online www.holidaylaneprop.com select apply now top of page. Call Property manager Maria for any additional question 817-505-7713 To schedule your viewing call 8178139567.



