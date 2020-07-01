All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:20 PM

900 San Felipe Trail

900 San Felipe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

900 San Felipe Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dcf1627029 ----
MOVE IN READY NOW!Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sendera Ranch. Features include split bedrooms, fireplace, arched doorways, plant ledges, six panel doors, raised panel cabinets, island kitchen, covered patio, six-foot privacy fence, community pools and waterpark, park with playground, jogging/bike path, next to golf course. Easy access to 287 and 35W. Next to Alliance Corridor and Texas Motor Speedway. Prairie View Elementary, Chisolm Middle School, Northwest High School. Call to schedule your private showing. $50 application fee for anyone 18 years and older. Do allow pets depending on breed and size up to 2 only. Apply online www.holidaylaneprop.com select apply now top of page. Call Property manager Maria for any additional question 817-505-7713 To schedule your viewing call 8178139567.

Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 San Felipe Trail have any available units?
900 San Felipe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 San Felipe Trail have?
Some of 900 San Felipe Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 San Felipe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
900 San Felipe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 San Felipe Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 San Felipe Trail is pet friendly.
Does 900 San Felipe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 900 San Felipe Trail offers parking.
Does 900 San Felipe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 San Felipe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 San Felipe Trail have a pool?
Yes, 900 San Felipe Trail has a pool.
Does 900 San Felipe Trail have accessible units?
No, 900 San Felipe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 900 San Felipe Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 San Felipe Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
