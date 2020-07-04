Amenities

900-A Isbell Road Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom 2 Bath Fourplex Apt In River Oaks Area! - Move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bath fourplex apt, located on the first floor. Ceramic tile flooring throughout interior, no carpeting. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator & electric range. Washer & dryer connections located just off the kitchen. Short commute to downtown, shopping, schools, and public transportation. Two parking spaces. Proof of renters insurance required. One small pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit. No aggressive breed accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.



(RLNE4856080)