900-A Isbell Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM

900-A Isbell Road

900 Isbell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

900 Isbell Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
900-A Isbell Road Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom 2 Bath Fourplex Apt In River Oaks Area! - Move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bath fourplex apt, located on the first floor. Ceramic tile flooring throughout interior, no carpeting. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator & electric range. Washer & dryer connections located just off the kitchen. Short commute to downtown, shopping, schools, and public transportation. Two parking spaces. Proof of renters insurance required. One small pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit. No aggressive breed accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.

(RLNE4856080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900-A Isbell Road have any available units?
900-A Isbell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 900-A Isbell Road have?
Some of 900-A Isbell Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900-A Isbell Road currently offering any rent specials?
900-A Isbell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900-A Isbell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 900-A Isbell Road is pet friendly.
Does 900-A Isbell Road offer parking?
Yes, 900-A Isbell Road offers parking.
Does 900-A Isbell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900-A Isbell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900-A Isbell Road have a pool?
No, 900-A Isbell Road does not have a pool.
Does 900-A Isbell Road have accessible units?
No, 900-A Isbell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 900-A Isbell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 900-A Isbell Road does not have units with dishwashers.

