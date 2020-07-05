8959 River Trails Blvd

Amenities

Fort Worth Texas Homes For Rent "HEB ISD" - Three Bedroom, two bath home with an open floor plan. Kitchen offers a breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen with built-in microwave and island. Wood flooring in living room, tile flooring in wet areas and carpet in all bedrooms. Split master bedroom with garden tub, separate shower, separate vanities and large walk-in closet. Nice patio with stamped concrete, perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to Lake of River Trails. HEB ISD



