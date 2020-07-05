All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8959 River Trails Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8959 River Trails Blvd
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:19 AM

8959 River Trails Blvd

8959 River Trails Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8959 River Trails Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Fort Worth Texas Homes For Rent "HEB ISD" - Three Bedroom, two bath home with an open floor plan. Kitchen offers a breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen with built-in microwave and island. Wood flooring in living room, tile flooring in wet areas and carpet in all bedrooms. Split master bedroom with garden tub, separate shower, separate vanities and large walk-in closet. Nice patio with stamped concrete, perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to Lake of River Trails. HEB ISD

1st Choice Property Management
5664 Denton Hwy, Fort Worth, TX 76148, USA
Phone: +1 817-281-1300

(RLNE4886322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8959 River Trails Blvd have any available units?
8959 River Trails Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8959 River Trails Blvd have?
Some of 8959 River Trails Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8959 River Trails Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8959 River Trails Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8959 River Trails Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8959 River Trails Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8959 River Trails Blvd offer parking?
No, 8959 River Trails Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 8959 River Trails Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8959 River Trails Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8959 River Trails Blvd have a pool?
No, 8959 River Trails Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8959 River Trails Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8959 River Trails Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8959 River Trails Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8959 River Trails Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University