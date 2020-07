Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful single story home with great curb appeal & landscape. Located in highly desirable subdivision with pools & amenities & Lonestar Elementary. 4 bedrooms, 1 office. Kitchen and master bath beautifully updated with granite & travertine w stainless steel appliances. Both bathroom has tubs and large walk in closet in master bedroom. Exterior was painted in with neutral color. Home has one covered & one uncovered patios & two storm doors.