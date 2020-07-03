8933 Riscky Trail

Amenities

Beautiful single story house located in desirable Heritage in Keller ISD! Walking Distance to Lone Star Elementary! Neighborhood amenities includes a club house, pools, water park, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds and so much more! Kitchen highlights include a Pantry, Island, SS appliances, and tile floors. The Master Bath with dual sinks, a separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Cozy family room has corner gas fireplace. Game room can be used as office! Backyard is perfect for entertaining with a spacious covered patio. Exemplary schools, Within minutes’ drive from Costco and Alliance shopping center.