Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Excellent location and price for a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Keller ISD. Brand new wood and tile floors throughout, new paint as well! This cozy home offers parks and a community pool. Near by shopping and easy access to anywhere in DFW. Tenant and agent to verify all information including, but not limited to schools, square footage etc.