Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:07 AM

8901 Heartwood Drive

Location

8901 Heartwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Manor Hill at Arcadia Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful 3-2-2 on cul-de-sac in Ft Worth, Keller ISD! Oversized lot, gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, decorative fixtures, high ceilings, lovely curved arches, custom finishes and so much more! Nice family room has a beautiful stone fireplace and great built-ins, spacious kitchen has upgraded 42 inch cabinets, gas stove, travertine backsplash and center island, formal dining would make a fabulous 2nd living or office! Large 16x13 master suite has a sizable 12x7 walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Lovely backyard, covered patio, plush lawn, sprinkler system, community pool and playground located in the desirable area of N Ft Worth!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8901 Heartwood Drive have any available units?
8901 Heartwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8901 Heartwood Drive have?
Some of 8901 Heartwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8901 Heartwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8901 Heartwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8901 Heartwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8901 Heartwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8901 Heartwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8901 Heartwood Drive offers parking.
Does 8901 Heartwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8901 Heartwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8901 Heartwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8901 Heartwood Drive has a pool.
Does 8901 Heartwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8901 Heartwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8901 Heartwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8901 Heartwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

