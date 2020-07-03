8901 Heartwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Wonderful 3-2-2 on cul-de-sac in Ft Worth, Keller ISD! Oversized lot, gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, decorative fixtures, high ceilings, lovely curved arches, custom finishes and so much more! Nice family room has a beautiful stone fireplace and great built-ins, spacious kitchen has upgraded 42 inch cabinets, gas stove, travertine backsplash and center island, formal dining would make a fabulous 2nd living or office! Large 16x13 master suite has a sizable 12x7 walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Lovely backyard, covered patio, plush lawn, sprinkler system, community pool and playground located in the desirable area of N Ft Worth!