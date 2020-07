Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome Single Level Duplex Remodeled with Fresh Paint, Stained Concrete Floors, Granite, & New SS Appliances. Two Bathrooms both Updated with Wood & Stone Countertops, New Tile & So Much More. This Spacious Duplex won't disappoint.. Generous rear Patio with spacious Backyard. Two Car Rear Entry Garage for Privacy and Safety. Set in beautiful Lake Country Estates! Minutes to bountiful walking Trails and Lake Access! Eagle Mountain ISD! Hurry!