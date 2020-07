Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Wonderful SINGLE STORY house Located in Keller ISD! It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, 1 Dining area and 1 living area. The entire house has ceramic tile and carpet flooring; Kitchen is spacious with natural stone and Granite Island, Built in black appliances including a fridge. Also you can go for entertainment like community pool Jogging path and bike path parks and playground which is in walking distance from the house.