Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

8808 Summit Point Ct

8808 Summit Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

8808 Summit Point Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Stunning home nestled In a cul-de-sack SITTING ON TOP OF THE HILL overlooking the beautiful community with an amazing view of the beautiful Eagle Mountain Lake for relaxing & enjoying an impeccable landscape, High arch entry, Master suite located at the back for privacy is a luxurious retreat with spa-like bath that features a soaking tub, his and her vanities and oversized closets. A secluded office/study room on the mezzanine creates a private space. Upstairs has oversized great room and media room. Off the great room is a large patio overlooking The beautiful Eagle Mountain Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8808 Summit Point Ct have any available units?
8808 Summit Point Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8808 Summit Point Ct have?
Some of 8808 Summit Point Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8808 Summit Point Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8808 Summit Point Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 Summit Point Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8808 Summit Point Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8808 Summit Point Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8808 Summit Point Ct offers parking.
Does 8808 Summit Point Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8808 Summit Point Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 Summit Point Ct have a pool?
No, 8808 Summit Point Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8808 Summit Point Ct have accessible units?
No, 8808 Summit Point Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8808 Summit Point Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8808 Summit Point Ct has units with dishwashers.

