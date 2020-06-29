8808 Summit Point Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Stunning home nestled In a cul-de-sack SITTING ON TOP OF THE HILL overlooking the beautiful community with an amazing view of the beautiful Eagle Mountain Lake for relaxing & enjoying an impeccable landscape, High arch entry, Master suite located at the back for privacy is a luxurious retreat with spa-like bath that features a soaking tub, his and her vanities and oversized closets. A secluded office/study room on the mezzanine creates a private space. Upstairs has oversized great room and media room. Off the great room is a large patio overlooking The beautiful Eagle Mountain Lake.