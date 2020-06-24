8769 Lariat Circle

Amenities

Move-in Ready, attend highly acclaimed Keller ISD schools. 4 bedroom home in sought after Coventry Hills subdivision. Home was remodeled with fresh paint on ceiling, wall and cabinet, wood like laminate floor, carpet and sprinkler system in 2018. Interior is bright with lot of windows and open floor plan, granite counter top and large cabinets in kitchen. 4th bedroom with bay window can be used as study, office or gym. Large Master Bedroom with dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub and large walk-in closet. Great location close to Alliance Town Square, schools, shopping, restaurants, major highways including US-377, I-820 and I-35W. Less than 9 miles to Industrial Park around Alliance Airport.