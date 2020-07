Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom, two and a half bath home with three living areas and two dining areas! Spacious eat in kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Formal living and dining combination. Third living area on 2nd level. All bedrooms also located on 2nd level. All new paint and flooring throughout. Ready for immediate move in.