8741 Pedernales Trail

Amenities

garage walk in closets bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This 2-story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and features a breakfast nook. Master bathroom features a separate tub and shower with a walk in closet. The home has tile and laminate throughout expect for the bedrooms, which have carpet. Boasts a great sized backyard that is ready for those weekend BBQ's! This home won't last long.



No Pets Allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 6-14-19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.