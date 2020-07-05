All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8741 Pedernales Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8741 Pedernales Trail
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:26 PM

8741 Pedernales Trail

8741 Pedernales Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8741 Pedernales Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 2-story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and features a breakfast nook. Master bathroom features a separate tub and shower with a walk in closet. The home has tile and laminate throughout expect for the bedrooms, which have carpet. Boasts a great sized backyard that is ready for those weekend BBQ's! This home won't last long.

No Pets Allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 6-14-19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8741 Pedernales Trail have any available units?
8741 Pedernales Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8741 Pedernales Trail have?
Some of 8741 Pedernales Trail's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8741 Pedernales Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8741 Pedernales Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8741 Pedernales Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8741 Pedernales Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8741 Pedernales Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8741 Pedernales Trail offers parking.
Does 8741 Pedernales Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8741 Pedernales Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8741 Pedernales Trail have a pool?
No, 8741 Pedernales Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8741 Pedernales Trail have accessible units?
No, 8741 Pedernales Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8741 Pedernales Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8741 Pedernales Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University