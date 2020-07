Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Located in the award winning Keller ISD! This home features granite counter tops, open concept, designer paints, and covered back patio. Private back yard separates this home from the rest. Exterior features brick and stone with arches and extensive landscaping. The community pool and playground are just a few blocks away.