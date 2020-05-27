All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8716 Sumter Way

8716 Sumter Way · No Longer Available
Location

8716 Sumter Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Location,Location,Location!!!Located in the Heart of Alliance Town Center. Wonderful 4 bed room home in the highly acclaimed Keller ISD. Most sought Location. Close to major Freeways.The home features hard wood floors with open floor plan and spacious kitchen. Split arrangement with study and formal dining offers flexible use for any family. Loads of storage and closets throughout. Master suite with separate deep tub is ideal after long week! nice backyard.Minutes from Freeway's,shopping and dinning. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8716 Sumter Way have any available units?
8716 Sumter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8716 Sumter Way have?
Some of 8716 Sumter Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8716 Sumter Way currently offering any rent specials?
8716 Sumter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8716 Sumter Way pet-friendly?
No, 8716 Sumter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8716 Sumter Way offer parking?
No, 8716 Sumter Way does not offer parking.
Does 8716 Sumter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8716 Sumter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8716 Sumter Way have a pool?
No, 8716 Sumter Way does not have a pool.
Does 8716 Sumter Way have accessible units?
No, 8716 Sumter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8716 Sumter Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8716 Sumter Way has units with dishwashers.

