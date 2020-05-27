8716 Sumter Way

Amenities

Location,Location,Location!!!Located in the Heart of Alliance Town Center. Wonderful 4 bed room home in the highly acclaimed Keller ISD. Most sought Location. Close to major Freeways.The home features hard wood floors with open floor plan and spacious kitchen. Split arrangement with study and formal dining offers flexible use for any family. Loads of storage and closets throughout. Master suite with separate deep tub is ideal after long week! nice backyard.Minutes from Freeway's,shopping and dinning. Don't miss it!