8701 Trace Ridge Parkway

8701 Trace Ridge Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Trace Ridge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home on a corner lot with lovely flower surround great landscape. Lot of up grade included Ceramic tile on all wet area, wood laminate the rest of the house. No carpet. Granite counter top in kitchen, split 3 bedroom with a study.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
