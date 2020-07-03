All apartments in Fort Worth
8701 Trace Ridge Parkway
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:00 AM

8701 Trace Ridge Parkway

8701 Trace Ridge Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

8701 Trace Ridge Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trace Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home on a corner lot with lovely flower surround great landscape. Lot of up grade included Ceramic tile on all wet area, wood laminate the rest of the house. No carpet. Granite counter top in kitchen, split 3 bedroom with a study.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway have any available units?
8701 Trace Ridge Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway have?
Some of 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
8701 Trace Ridge Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway offers parking.
Does 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway have a pool?
No, 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway have accessible units?
No, 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8701 Trace Ridge Parkway has units with dishwashers.

