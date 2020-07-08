8649 LARIAT Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great Home in highly desirable neighborhood and Keller ISD!. Super cute, well kept, 4 bdrm home in Coventry Hills. Split Bedroom design. 4th bedroom has French doors and can be used as Office. Large kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash complete with extensive cabinets, ample counter space and cabinets and small appliances including plenty of additional storage. Fresh paint throughout home Super spacious living room with high ceilings framed in gorgeous crown moulding with beautiful hardwood floors. Large bkyard deck and separate sitting area perfect for barbecues and relaxing. Walking distance to private community pool.Available from June 1ST 2020.