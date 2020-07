Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to this spacious 2 story home built in 2011. Features include stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen, gorgeous ceramic tile and vinyl wood floors, built in vanity and covered porch in the backyard perfect for grilling. Come view this stunning home today!