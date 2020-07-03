8624 Muir Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Keller ISD is waiting for you. Home features newly installed luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout with a flexible floor plan with lots of space downstairs, including a formal living room-study, formal dining room and family room with fireplace. Upstairs includes a large game room-loft, space would also work well as an open media room. Private backyard with a large wood deck. Being in the center of one of the most exciting booming growth area of North Fort Worth, this community boasts exemplary Keller ISD, resourceful amenities on N Tarrant, Heritage Pkwy, and Beach, easy access to Highway 35 and 287.