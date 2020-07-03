All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

8624 Muir Drive

8624 Muir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8624 Muir Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Keller ISD is waiting for you. Home features newly installed luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout with a flexible floor plan with lots of space downstairs, including a formal living room-study, formal dining room and family room with fireplace. Upstairs includes a large game room-loft, space would also work well as an open media room. Private backyard with a large wood deck. Being in the center of one of the most exciting booming growth area of North Fort Worth, this community boasts exemplary Keller ISD, resourceful amenities on N Tarrant, Heritage Pkwy, and Beach, easy access to Highway 35 and 287.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8624 Muir Drive have any available units?
8624 Muir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8624 Muir Drive have?
Some of 8624 Muir Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8624 Muir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8624 Muir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8624 Muir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8624 Muir Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8624 Muir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8624 Muir Drive offers parking.
Does 8624 Muir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8624 Muir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8624 Muir Drive have a pool?
No, 8624 Muir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8624 Muir Drive have accessible units?
No, 8624 Muir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8624 Muir Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8624 Muir Drive has units with dishwashers.

