8600 Shallow Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Live in the EMS-ISD in this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac! Entrance leads into an open concept floor plan with a lovely fireplace in the large living area. Immaculate kitchen boasts an island with granite counter tops and dark rich cabinetry. Wood laminate flooring in living room and master bedroom, carpet in other bedrooms. Nice sized walk-in-closets in bedrooms, updated lights and ceiling fans throughout. Impeccable home in a desirable area. This is a must see property which is Move-In-Ready!!