8600 Shallow Creek Drive
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:31 PM

8600 Shallow Creek Drive

8600 Shallow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8600 Shallow Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Live in the EMS-ISD in this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac! Entrance leads into an open concept floor plan with a lovely fireplace in the large living area. Immaculate kitchen boasts an island with granite counter tops and dark rich cabinetry. Wood laminate flooring in living room and master bedroom, carpet in other bedrooms. Nice sized walk-in-closets in bedrooms, updated lights and ceiling fans throughout. Impeccable home in a desirable area. This is a must see property which is Move-In-Ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

