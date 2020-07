Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities

Beautiful cozy home that is spacious, lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. This three-bedroom home zoned for Keller School District! Interior features a living room with laminate wood flooring and wood-burning fireplace, kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms! The exterior front is landscaped, and a large, grassed backyard! Don't miss out on this home.