8536 Ranch Hand Trl.

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool

New paint! New wood Floor!

This single home features a combined den and dining room as you walk into the home. fam-room with a lovely gas fireplace opens to the kitchen and breakfast nook, glass sliding door to huge backyard. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite has large master bath with separate tub and shower along with a huge walk-in closet!

Great location, close to major highways, shopping and restaurants! Only 3 houses away from the community pool and clubhouse.

Fee $35 per responsible, $50 responsible Couple. mim. 1 yr lease.