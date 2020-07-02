8525 Terra Cota Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF 1st MONTH RENT AND HALF OFF PET DEPOSIT



Beautiful 2-story 3-2.5-3 in Summer Creek Ranch! Spacious floor plan with 1 living-2 dining areas. Fireplace accents the family room. Open kitchen with walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master suite features garden tub and separate shower. Backyard has a fountain and 2 patio areas. This is truly a MUST SEE!

VACANT MOVE-IN READY- FRESH NEW INTERIOR NEUTRAL PAINT