8525 Terra Cota Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8525 Terra Cota Lane

8525 Terra Cota Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Terra Cota Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF 1st MONTH RENT AND HALF OFF PET DEPOSIT

Beautiful 2-story 3-2.5-3 in Summer Creek Ranch! Spacious floor plan with 1 living-2 dining areas. Fireplace accents the family room. Open kitchen with walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master suite features garden tub and separate shower. Backyard has a fountain and 2 patio areas. This is truly a MUST SEE!
VACANT MOVE-IN READY- FRESH NEW INTERIOR NEUTRAL PAINT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 Terra Cota Lane have any available units?
8525 Terra Cota Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8525 Terra Cota Lane have?
Some of 8525 Terra Cota Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 Terra Cota Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8525 Terra Cota Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 Terra Cota Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8525 Terra Cota Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8525 Terra Cota Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8525 Terra Cota Lane offers parking.
Does 8525 Terra Cota Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 Terra Cota Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 Terra Cota Lane have a pool?
No, 8525 Terra Cota Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8525 Terra Cota Lane have accessible units?
No, 8525 Terra Cota Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 Terra Cota Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8525 Terra Cota Lane has units with dishwashers.

