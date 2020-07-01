8512 Clearbrook Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully crafted 5-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area!! This Homes exterior offers a good sized front and backyard with a small entry way in the front. This home comes with a mix of carpet, tile and vinyl plank. Large living room and dining area plus a breakfast nook. The kitchen as a lot of counter space plus an island. The master bedroom is located downstairs and comes with a his and her sink and a separate shower and tub. All the bedrooms are upstairs. The home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.