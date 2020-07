Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Former model home has a lovely front entry garden with white picket gate and flagstone patio. Extra large finished out garage with convenient outside entries to both front patio and side yard. Formal dining room makes a perfect office and breakfast area is spacious enough for an elegant table. Open design kitchen, dining and family room have high ceilings and attractive fireplace.