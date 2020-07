Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home in Park Glen, Keller ISD on a quiet cul-de-sac lot This home features Open floor plan with large family room adjacent to open kitchen with tons of cabinets, breakfast area and walk-in pantry Gorgeous wood laminate floors as you enter and through formal dining room, family room and into the first floor master suite. Upstairs features game room and three bedrooms. Large backyard with open patio. Instruction to for lease application in Documents