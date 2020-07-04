8429 Golf Club Circle

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Fort Worth is move-in ready! This 2-story home features a large living room with a fire place, tile floors and vaulted ceilings! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower,garden tub and his/her's walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

We are only offering six-month leases for this property.

