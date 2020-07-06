8413 Prairie Fire Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly pool refrigerator

Great home within walking distance to the elementary! - Great find! This home is within walking distance from the elementary school. Located in Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD! This home has one living and one dining. Master is in the back of the home and other two bedrooms are upfront with a bathroom. Call and view your showing today!



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.



