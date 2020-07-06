8413 Prairie Fire Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Chisholm Ridge
Great home within walking distance to the elementary! - Great find! This home is within walking distance from the elementary school. Located in Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD! This home has one living and one dining. Master is in the back of the home and other two bedrooms are upfront with a bathroom. Call and view your showing today!
Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.
(RLNE2314103)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive have any available units?
8413 Prairie Fire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive have?
Some of 8413 Prairie Fire Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 Prairie Fire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Prairie Fire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Prairie Fire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8413 Prairie Fire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive offer parking?
No, 8413 Prairie Fire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8413 Prairie Fire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8413 Prairie Fire Drive has a pool.
Does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive have accessible units?
No, 8413 Prairie Fire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8413 Prairie Fire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
