All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8413 Prairie Fire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8413 Prairie Fire Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:21 PM

8413 Prairie Fire Drive

8413 Prairie Fire Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8413 Prairie Fire Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Great home within walking distance to the elementary! - Great find! This home is within walking distance from the elementary school. Located in Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD! This home has one living and one dining. Master is in the back of the home and other two bedrooms are upfront with a bathroom. Call and view your showing today!

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

(RLNE2314103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive have any available units?
8413 Prairie Fire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive have?
Some of 8413 Prairie Fire Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 Prairie Fire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Prairie Fire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Prairie Fire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8413 Prairie Fire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive offer parking?
No, 8413 Prairie Fire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8413 Prairie Fire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8413 Prairie Fire Drive has a pool.
Does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive have accessible units?
No, 8413 Prairie Fire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Prairie Fire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8413 Prairie Fire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University