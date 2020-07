Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that is ready for a new resident! Has a formal living and dining area. Open concept floor plan with kitchen, breakfast area and living room. Kitchen has lots of counter space and storage. Family room has fireplace with gas starter. Split bedrooms. Master suite has garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and big closet. Guest bedrooms have nice-sized closets. Big back yard with new fence. Must see!