Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:00 AM

8332 Meadow Sweet Lane

Location

8332 Meadow Sweet Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Primrose Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEVER been leased, This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features open concept perfect for Texas entertaining. The gourmet cook's kitchen is stunning with modern color schemes subway tile, granite counter-tops, large island, gas cooktop, double oven, and large walk-in pantry. The upstairs master suite provides a secluded sitting area with access to an upstair balcony. Master bath features a large shower, double sinks, and a custom DREAM closet. The secondary bedroom shares a jack and jill bathroom. Enjoy the Texas sunset in the oversized back yard with covered patio. Enjoy your dream home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane have any available units?
8332 Meadow Sweet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane have?
Some of 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8332 Meadow Sweet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane offers parking.
Does 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane have a pool?
No, 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane have accessible units?
No, 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8332 Meadow Sweet Lane has units with dishwashers.

