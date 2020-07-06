8332 Horseshoe Bend

Amenities

Charming 4 Bedroom Two Story Home in Ft. Worth - This is a charming two story home with 4 upstairs bedrooms. Downstairs is your living room, kitchen, dining area, half bath and laundry room. It features a huge fenced back yard perfect for out door BBQs & outside family time. This property is located in a subdivision with 2 community pools, playground,and a walking trail that goes around entire community. This property is a must see!



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



