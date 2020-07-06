All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8332 Horseshoe Bend
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:32 PM

8332 Horseshoe Bend

8332 Horseshoe Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8332 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Charming 4 Bedroom Two Story Home in Ft. Worth - This is a charming two story home with 4 upstairs bedrooms. Downstairs is your living room, kitchen, dining area, half bath and laundry room. It features a huge fenced back yard perfect for out door BBQs & outside family time. This property is located in a subdivision with 2 community pools, playground,and a walking trail that goes around entire community. This property is a must see!

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5229911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 Horseshoe Bend have any available units?
8332 Horseshoe Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8332 Horseshoe Bend have?
Some of 8332 Horseshoe Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8332 Horseshoe Bend currently offering any rent specials?
8332 Horseshoe Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 Horseshoe Bend pet-friendly?
No, 8332 Horseshoe Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8332 Horseshoe Bend offer parking?
No, 8332 Horseshoe Bend does not offer parking.
Does 8332 Horseshoe Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8332 Horseshoe Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 Horseshoe Bend have a pool?
Yes, 8332 Horseshoe Bend has a pool.
Does 8332 Horseshoe Bend have accessible units?
No, 8332 Horseshoe Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 Horseshoe Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 8332 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with dishwashers.

