8324 Storm Chaser Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

CHARMING, COZY & WELL MAINTAINED! If you're looking to live in a beautiful home you'll treat as your own until the owners move back, then this 3-2-2 is a MUST SEE! Location Offers Easy Highway Access and a Short Drive to Local Shopping, Dining & Entertainment. The Open, Split Bedroom Layout Makes Entertaining Simple & Fun! Several Updates Throughout Including Plantation Shutters & Wood Flooring. Kitchen is Highlighted with White Cabinets, Beautiful Black Counters, Decorative Back-splash, SS Appliances & Breakfast Area. Spacious Bathrooms. DUAL Back Doors Lead to the Back Yard that Offers Room to Play and Large Storage Building. Green-space Behind Grants Privacy. Community Offers TWO Pools & Lazy River!