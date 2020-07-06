All apartments in Fort Worth
8324 Storm Chaser Drive
8324 Storm Chaser Drive

8324 Storm Chaser Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8324 Storm Chaser Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
CHARMING, COZY & WELL MAINTAINED! If you're looking to live in a beautiful home you'll treat as your own until the owners move back, then this 3-2-2 is a MUST SEE! Location Offers Easy Highway Access and a Short Drive to Local Shopping, Dining & Entertainment. The Open, Split Bedroom Layout Makes Entertaining Simple & Fun! Several Updates Throughout Including Plantation Shutters & Wood Flooring. Kitchen is Highlighted with White Cabinets, Beautiful Black Counters, Decorative Back-splash, SS Appliances & Breakfast Area. Spacious Bathrooms. DUAL Back Doors Lead to the Back Yard that Offers Room to Play and Large Storage Building. Green-space Behind Grants Privacy. Community Offers TWO Pools & Lazy River!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8324 Storm Chaser Drive have any available units?
8324 Storm Chaser Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8324 Storm Chaser Drive have?
Some of 8324 Storm Chaser Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8324 Storm Chaser Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8324 Storm Chaser Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8324 Storm Chaser Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8324 Storm Chaser Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8324 Storm Chaser Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8324 Storm Chaser Drive offers parking.
Does 8324 Storm Chaser Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8324 Storm Chaser Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8324 Storm Chaser Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8324 Storm Chaser Drive has a pool.
Does 8324 Storm Chaser Drive have accessible units?
No, 8324 Storm Chaser Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8324 Storm Chaser Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8324 Storm Chaser Drive has units with dishwashers.

