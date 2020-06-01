8321 Bowspirit Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

HEB ISD! Charming well kept home with great curb appeal. Wonderful quiet neighborhood. Hardwood and tile though out. Large master with walk in closet in master bath. Third bedroom could be used as office or den. Large grassy fenced backyard. Owner will consider a 9 month lease. Absolutely no pets of any kind. No exceptions will be made. Application and Landlord Tenant Selection Criteria is located in Document Storage.