Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:55 PM

8302 El Retiro Road

8302 El Retiro Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8302 El Retiro Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well maintained duplex recently remodeled. Ready for new tenants. This 3 bed 2 bath unit features open floor plan. Large front formal area. Den features large brick fireplace with wood storage area. Dine in kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Plenty of storage. Parking in rear with storage in garage. Easy access to highway, schools, shopping and dining.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 El Retiro Road have any available units?
8302 El Retiro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8302 El Retiro Road have?
Some of 8302 El Retiro Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 El Retiro Road currently offering any rent specials?
8302 El Retiro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 El Retiro Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8302 El Retiro Road is pet friendly.
Does 8302 El Retiro Road offer parking?
Yes, 8302 El Retiro Road offers parking.
Does 8302 El Retiro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8302 El Retiro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 El Retiro Road have a pool?
No, 8302 El Retiro Road does not have a pool.
Does 8302 El Retiro Road have accessible units?
No, 8302 El Retiro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 El Retiro Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8302 El Retiro Road has units with dishwashers.

