8302 El Retiro Road

Well maintained duplex recently remodeled. Ready for new tenants. This 3 bed 2 bath unit features open floor plan. Large front formal area. Den features large brick fireplace with wood storage area. Dine in kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Plenty of storage. Parking in rear with storage in garage. Easy access to highway, schools, shopping and dining.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.