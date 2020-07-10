All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8300 Storm Chaser Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8300 Storm Chaser Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:51 AM

8300 Storm Chaser Drive

8300 Storm Chaser Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8300 Storm Chaser Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 3-2-2 home w brand new carpet, wood laminate floor in family room & a full interior paint! Well maintained home features split bedrooms, open concept kitchen & living area. The entry, kitchen, breakfast area & both baths feature ceramic tile floors. The master suite is spacious & includes large walk-in closet, separate shower, & a garden tub. Neighborhood amenities include pools, nature trails, & onsite elementary school. Great location that is close to major highways (I-35W and 287). Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Storm Chaser Drive have any available units?
8300 Storm Chaser Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8300 Storm Chaser Drive have?
Some of 8300 Storm Chaser Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Storm Chaser Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Storm Chaser Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Storm Chaser Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Storm Chaser Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Storm Chaser Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8300 Storm Chaser Drive offers parking.
Does 8300 Storm Chaser Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Storm Chaser Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Storm Chaser Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8300 Storm Chaser Drive has a pool.
Does 8300 Storm Chaser Drive have accessible units?
No, 8300 Storm Chaser Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Storm Chaser Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8300 Storm Chaser Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University