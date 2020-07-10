8300 Storm Chaser Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Fantastic 3-2-2 home w brand new carpet, wood laminate floor in family room & a full interior paint! Well maintained home features split bedrooms, open concept kitchen & living area. The entry, kitchen, breakfast area & both baths feature ceramic tile floors. The master suite is spacious & includes large walk-in closet, separate shower, & a garden tub. Neighborhood amenities include pools, nature trails, & onsite elementary school. Great location that is close to major highways (I-35W and 287). Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.