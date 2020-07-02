All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 824 Samuels Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
824 Samuels Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

824 Samuels Avenue

824 Samuels Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

824 Samuels Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Rock Island-Samuels Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 826 for Rent. Newly renovated large duplex near downtown Fort Worth. Close to shopping, restaurants, short drive to Joe T Garcia and more. The unit newly renovated, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with an oversized living room. An open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. There is a dining room off the kitchen leading out to the new deck and fenced backyard. The master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet. The two bedrooms are upstairs along with 1 full bathroom. Extremely convenient location close by to popular spots! This one will not last long, make time to view soon before it is Gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Samuels Avenue have any available units?
824 Samuels Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 Samuels Avenue have?
Some of 824 Samuels Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Samuels Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
824 Samuels Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Samuels Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 824 Samuels Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 824 Samuels Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 824 Samuels Avenue offers parking.
Does 824 Samuels Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Samuels Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Samuels Avenue have a pool?
No, 824 Samuels Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 824 Samuels Avenue have accessible units?
No, 824 Samuels Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Samuels Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 Samuels Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University