824 Samuels Avenue

Amenities
Unit 826 for Rent. Newly renovated large duplex near downtown Fort Worth. Close to shopping, restaurants, short drive to Joe T Garcia and more. The unit newly renovated, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with an oversized living room. An open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. There is a dining room off the kitchen leading out to the new deck and fenced backyard. The master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet. The two bedrooms are upstairs along with 1 full bathroom. Extremely convenient location close by to popular spots! This one will not last long, make time to view soon before it is Gone!