All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8220 Sambar Deer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8220 Sambar Deer Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

8220 Sambar Deer Drive

8220 Sambar Deer Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8220 Sambar Deer Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Eagle Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3-2-2 home in desirable Eagle Mountain Saginaw school district. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, island and breakfast bar overlooking large family room. Master bedroom split from secondary rooms and master bathroom has double vanity, large bathtub and closet. Bonus room at front of home can be used for study, dining or extra living space. Large covered patio in backyard and cozy covered front porch. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8220 Sambar Deer Drive have any available units?
8220 Sambar Deer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8220 Sambar Deer Drive have?
Some of 8220 Sambar Deer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8220 Sambar Deer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8220 Sambar Deer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 Sambar Deer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8220 Sambar Deer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8220 Sambar Deer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8220 Sambar Deer Drive offers parking.
Does 8220 Sambar Deer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8220 Sambar Deer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 Sambar Deer Drive have a pool?
No, 8220 Sambar Deer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8220 Sambar Deer Drive have accessible units?
No, 8220 Sambar Deer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 Sambar Deer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8220 Sambar Deer Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University