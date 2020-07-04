8220 Sambar Deer Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3-2-2 home in desirable Eagle Mountain Saginaw school district. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, island and breakfast bar overlooking large family room. Master bedroom split from secondary rooms and master bathroom has double vanity, large bathtub and closet. Bonus room at front of home can be used for study, dining or extra living space. Large covered patio in backyard and cozy covered front porch. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.