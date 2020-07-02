All apartments in Fort Worth
8217 Miami Springs Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:48 AM

8217 Miami Springs Drive

8217 Miami Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8217 Miami Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Hurry, this one will not last! Property well maintained with added benefit of backing up to a creek with greenbelt area! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, study, and a 2 car garage in the popular Garden Springs community! Large Kitchen is equipped with a skylight, island with extended bar, breakfast nook, and Formal dining area. Brick Corner Fireplace features mantle and Hearth. Master bathroom includes detached garden tub and shower, as well as his and her sinks. Ceiling fans add to the energy efficiency. Home also includes a full size utility room!

(RLNE5036886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 Miami Springs Drive have any available units?
8217 Miami Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8217 Miami Springs Drive have?
Some of 8217 Miami Springs Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8217 Miami Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8217 Miami Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 Miami Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8217 Miami Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8217 Miami Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8217 Miami Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 8217 Miami Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8217 Miami Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 Miami Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 8217 Miami Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8217 Miami Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 8217 Miami Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 Miami Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8217 Miami Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

