8145 Ruse Springs Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms. This home is move in ready and has it all. A spacious formal room greets you as you enter. You will love the spacious kitchen with corian counters, gas stove, large walk in pantry, and a huge eat in kitchen. Open floor plan and plenty of room to relax in the large family room. Master bath has garden tub, dual sinks and large closet. Great community pools and parks.

Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.