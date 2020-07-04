All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:31 PM

8134 West Elizabeth Lane

8134 W Elizabeth Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8134 W Elizabeth Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

Available NOW!! Apply TODAY and move in to receive FREE Feb rent.

This Spacious 2 Story 3/2 Town Home Located Off Camp Bowie Featuring: Beautiful Spacious Kitchen Including Appliances, Pantry, Attached Garage, Ceiling Fans, Lawn Care, High Ceilings, Laundry Area, Beautiful Stained Concrete Floors, Master Bedroom

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

8134 W ELIZABETH
FORT WORTH, TX 76116

1100 Sq Ft (+-)
3 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE
Open Kitchen
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Microwave
High ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Stained Concrete & Carpet Flooring
Laundry Area with full-size washer and dryer connection
Wood fence cozy Private Patio Area
LAWN CARE Owner Maintains Front Common Area
NO PET

PERFECT WEST FT WORTH LOCATION:
1 BLOCK Off Historic Camp Bowie
NEAR Lockheed Martin
NEAR Joint Reserve Base
NEAR Ridgemar Mall
NEAR Local Dining & Shopping
EASY Freeway Access - NEAR I-30 - 820 Loop - Hwy 183/Alta Mere

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8134 West Elizabeth Lane have any available units?
8134 West Elizabeth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8134 West Elizabeth Lane have?
Some of 8134 West Elizabeth Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8134 West Elizabeth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8134 West Elizabeth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8134 West Elizabeth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8134 West Elizabeth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8134 West Elizabeth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8134 West Elizabeth Lane offers parking.
Does 8134 West Elizabeth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8134 West Elizabeth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8134 West Elizabeth Lane have a pool?
No, 8134 West Elizabeth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8134 West Elizabeth Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 8134 West Elizabeth Lane has accessible units.
Does 8134 West Elizabeth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8134 West Elizabeth Lane has units with dishwashers.

