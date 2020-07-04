8134 West Elizabeth Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This Spacious 2 Story 3/2 Town Home Located Off Camp Bowie Featuring: Beautiful Spacious Kitchen Including Appliances, Pantry, Attached Garage, Ceiling Fans, Lawn Care, High Ceilings, Laundry Area, Beautiful Stained Concrete Floors, Master Bedroom



8134 W ELIZABETH

FORT WORTH, TX 76116



1100 Sq Ft (+-)

3 BEDROOMS

2 BATHROOMS

1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE

Open Kitchen

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Microwave

High ceilings

Ceiling Fans

Stained Concrete & Carpet Flooring

Laundry Area with full-size washer and dryer connection

Wood fence cozy Private Patio Area

LAWN CARE Owner Maintains Front Common Area

NO PET



PERFECT WEST FT WORTH LOCATION:

1 BLOCK Off Historic Camp Bowie

NEAR Lockheed Martin

NEAR Joint Reserve Base

NEAR Ridgemar Mall

NEAR Local Dining & Shopping

EASY Freeway Access - NEAR I-30 - 820 Loop - Hwy 183/Alta Mere



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.