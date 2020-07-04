8134 West Elizabeth Lane

Amenities
This Spacious 2 Story 3/2 Town Home Located Off Camp Bowie Featuring: Beautiful Spacious Kitchen Including Appliances, Pantry, Attached Garage, Ceiling Fans, Lawn Care, High Ceilings, Laundry Area, Beautiful Stained Concrete Floors, Master Bedroom
8134 W ELIZABETH
FORT WORTH, TX 76116
1100 Sq Ft (+-)
3 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE
Open Kitchen
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Microwave
High ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Stained Concrete & Carpet Flooring
Laundry Area with full-size washer and dryer connection
Wood fence cozy Private Patio Area
LAWN CARE Owner Maintains Front Common Area
NO PET
PERFECT WEST FT WORTH LOCATION:
1 BLOCK Off Historic Camp Bowie
NEAR Lockheed Martin
NEAR Joint Reserve Base
NEAR Ridgemar Mall
NEAR Local Dining & Shopping
EASY Freeway Access - NEAR I-30 - 820 Loop - Hwy 183/Alta Mere
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
