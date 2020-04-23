All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:46 PM

8121 Kathleen Drive

8121 Kathleen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8121 Kathleen Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available immediately! Recently NEW flooring, kitchen granite, paint! Inviting 1-story brick home in highly-acclaimed Keller ISD with split-plan 3BD-2BA-2GA PLUS 2-living & 2-dining areas. Radiant Barrier in attic means energy SAVINGS, too. Generous, extended covered-patio with ceiling fans increases entertaining options! Extra closets, built-ins and NO carpet, anywhere! JETTED tub in MSTR bath! Super-fast access to N.Beach & Basswood OR N.Tarrant Pkwy, also I-35W, I-820, Alliance Corridor, Alliance Town Center and just 23-miles to DFW airport. PETS, case-by-case. Tenant's own W,D, fridge. Renter's Insurance required. No smoking, evictions nor vouchers. Schedule your Showing & apply, TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 Kathleen Drive have any available units?
8121 Kathleen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8121 Kathleen Drive have?
Some of 8121 Kathleen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8121 Kathleen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8121 Kathleen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 Kathleen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8121 Kathleen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8121 Kathleen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8121 Kathleen Drive offers parking.
Does 8121 Kathleen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8121 Kathleen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 Kathleen Drive have a pool?
No, 8121 Kathleen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8121 Kathleen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8121 Kathleen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 Kathleen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8121 Kathleen Drive has units with dishwashers.

