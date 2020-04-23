8121 Kathleen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available immediately! Recently NEW flooring, kitchen granite, paint! Inviting 1-story brick home in highly-acclaimed Keller ISD with split-plan 3BD-2BA-2GA PLUS 2-living & 2-dining areas. Radiant Barrier in attic means energy SAVINGS, too. Generous, extended covered-patio with ceiling fans increases entertaining options! Extra closets, built-ins and NO carpet, anywhere! JETTED tub in MSTR bath! Super-fast access to N.Beach & Basswood OR N.Tarrant Pkwy, also I-35W, I-820, Alliance Corridor, Alliance Town Center and just 23-miles to DFW airport. PETS, case-by-case. Tenant's own W,D, fridge. Renter's Insurance required. No smoking, evictions nor vouchers. Schedule your Showing & apply, TODAY!