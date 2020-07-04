All apartments in Fort Worth
8121 Doreen Ave

8121 Doreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8121 Doreen Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
An amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specialized247.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=T9CDPIueSJ&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 Doreen Ave have any available units?
8121 Doreen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8121 Doreen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8121 Doreen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 Doreen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8121 Doreen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8121 Doreen Ave offer parking?
No, 8121 Doreen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8121 Doreen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8121 Doreen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 Doreen Ave have a pool?
No, 8121 Doreen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8121 Doreen Ave have accessible units?
No, 8121 Doreen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 Doreen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8121 Doreen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8121 Doreen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8121 Doreen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

