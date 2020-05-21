All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 18 2019 at 5:08 AM

8108 Spruce Valley Dr

8108 Spruce Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8108 Spruce Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3ed23b058 ---- Charming home located in KELLER ISD! This home features vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Home has vinyl plank wood floors and tile in wet areas. Master suite features decorative shower an large vanity area and large walk in closet. Large fenced backyard! Occupied Home to Schedule Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Disposal Energy Efficient Pets Allowed W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8108 Spruce Valley Dr have any available units?
8108 Spruce Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8108 Spruce Valley Dr have?
Some of 8108 Spruce Valley Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8108 Spruce Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8108 Spruce Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 Spruce Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8108 Spruce Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8108 Spruce Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 8108 Spruce Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8108 Spruce Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8108 Spruce Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 Spruce Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 8108 Spruce Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8108 Spruce Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 8108 Spruce Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 Spruce Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8108 Spruce Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

