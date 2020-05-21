8108 Spruce Valley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3ed23b058 ---- Charming home located in KELLER ISD! This home features vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Home has vinyl plank wood floors and tile in wet areas. Master suite features decorative shower an large vanity area and large walk in closet. Large fenced backyard! Occupied Home to Schedule Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!!