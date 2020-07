Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3/2/1 duplex in Broadmoor Addition! Wood laminate in bedrooms, stained concrete in kitchen and dining. Granite countertops new sinks, faucets and updated lighting. Refrigerator included, Sizable back yard. Close to I-30 and Cherry Lane for quick access to the Metroplex.



$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Older

$300 Non refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max



Amenities: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator