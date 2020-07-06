8009 Sitka Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Keller ISD! Enjoy woodlike flooring throughout living area and master. Fresh paint, new flooring, and all new blinds. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and kitchen island. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. All rooms with ceiling fans. Master offers bay windows and master bath boasts a garden tub, stand alone shower, dual sinks, private commode, and walk in closet. Open patio with spacious backyard. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from great shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!