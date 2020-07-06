All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8009 Sitka Street

8009 Sitka Street · No Longer Available
Location

8009 Sitka Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Keller ISD! Enjoy woodlike flooring throughout living area and master. Fresh paint, new flooring, and all new blinds. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and kitchen island. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. All rooms with ceiling fans. Master offers bay windows and master bath boasts a garden tub, stand alone shower, dual sinks, private commode, and walk in closet. Open patio with spacious backyard. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from great shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8009 Sitka Street have any available units?
8009 Sitka Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8009 Sitka Street have?
Some of 8009 Sitka Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8009 Sitka Street currently offering any rent specials?
8009 Sitka Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 Sitka Street pet-friendly?
No, 8009 Sitka Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8009 Sitka Street offer parking?
Yes, 8009 Sitka Street offers parking.
Does 8009 Sitka Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8009 Sitka Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 Sitka Street have a pool?
No, 8009 Sitka Street does not have a pool.
Does 8009 Sitka Street have accessible units?
No, 8009 Sitka Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 Sitka Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8009 Sitka Street has units with dishwashers.

