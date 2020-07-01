All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8006 Doreen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8006 Doreen Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

8006 Doreen Avenue

8006 Doreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8006 Doreen Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
PRE-LEASING NOW!!! NEW CONSTRUCTION – Expected Completion and move-in ready by April. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Car Garage. Kitchen: Pantry, Quartz Counters, SS Appliances, beautiful cabinets, Recess lights. Breakfast counter. Bathrooms: Quartz Counters, walk-in shower with glass door in master, Tiled walls in showers. Flooring: Luxury water resistance vinyl plank. Carpet in Bedrooms. Fenced Backyard; One car garage and two additional parking in driveway. 9 Ft Celling, Completed pictures are of an already completed similar duplex. All information deemed reliable. Must be independently verified by buyers and agents, including but not limited to size, schools, rent market, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8006 Doreen Avenue have any available units?
8006 Doreen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8006 Doreen Avenue have?
Some of 8006 Doreen Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8006 Doreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8006 Doreen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8006 Doreen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8006 Doreen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8006 Doreen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8006 Doreen Avenue offers parking.
Does 8006 Doreen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8006 Doreen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8006 Doreen Avenue have a pool?
No, 8006 Doreen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8006 Doreen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8006 Doreen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8006 Doreen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8006 Doreen Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University