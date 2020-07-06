All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8005 Paloverde Drive

8005 Paloverde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8005 Paloverde Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely designed single story open concept with split bedrooms with 10 foot ceilings throughout. The large family room has floor to ceiling windows and a nice fireplace, this area is open to the dining room and large & bright kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of prep space (fridge, washer and dryer not included). The master suite is spacious with dual sinks, separate tub and shower and a huge walk in closet with nice shelves. The covered patio area and beautiful trees makes the backyard an additional space for your family to gather and enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 Paloverde Drive have any available units?
8005 Paloverde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8005 Paloverde Drive have?
Some of 8005 Paloverde Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 Paloverde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8005 Paloverde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 Paloverde Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8005 Paloverde Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8005 Paloverde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8005 Paloverde Drive offers parking.
Does 8005 Paloverde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8005 Paloverde Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 Paloverde Drive have a pool?
No, 8005 Paloverde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8005 Paloverde Drive have accessible units?
No, 8005 Paloverde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 Paloverde Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8005 Paloverde Drive has units with dishwashers.

