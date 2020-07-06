8005 Paloverde Drive

Amenities
Nicely designed single story open concept with split bedrooms with 10 foot ceilings throughout. The large family room has floor to ceiling windows and a nice fireplace, this area is open to the dining room and large & bright kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of prep space (fridge, washer and dryer not included). The master suite is spacious with dual sinks, separate tub and shower and a huge walk in closet with nice shelves. The covered patio area and beautiful trees makes the backyard an additional space for your family to gather and enjoy.