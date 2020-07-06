8005 Paloverde Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely designed single story open concept with split bedrooms with 10 foot ceilings throughout. The large family room has floor to ceiling windows and a nice fireplace, this area is open to the dining room and large & bright kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of prep space (fridge, washer and dryer not included). The master suite is spacious with dual sinks, separate tub and shower and a huge walk in closet with nice shelves. The covered patio area and beautiful trees makes the backyard an additional space for your family to gather and enjoy.