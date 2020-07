Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet subdivision. Open kitchen overlooks the living area and features a breakfast bar, lots of counter space, and plenty of storage. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and an attached bathroom with dual vanities and separate tub and shower. Backyard is great for entertaining and features a large covered patio area and mature trees. Conveniently located close to I30 and just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment.