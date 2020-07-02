7925 Cedar Lake Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful home with great space in desired neighborhood. Home features: wonderful hardwood floors, large living with floor to ceiling fireplace & open to stunning island kitchen with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, maple cabinets, recessed & pendant lighting, butlers pantry, walk in pantry. Nice formal dining with private office are downstairs along with huge master. Master has his & her sinks, garden tub, over sized shower, big walk in closet. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge game room and a media room. Enjoy the stone patio outside! Upgraded refrigerator and washer dryer come with lease but are not warrantied. This house has everything including a community pool!

*Executive short term lease available*