7925 Cedar Lake Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7925 Cedar Lake Lane

7925 Cedar Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7925 Cedar Lake Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful home with great space in desired neighborhood. Home features: wonderful hardwood floors, large living with floor to ceiling fireplace & open to stunning island kitchen with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, maple cabinets, recessed & pendant lighting, butlers pantry, walk in pantry. Nice formal dining with private office are downstairs along with huge master. Master has his & her sinks, garden tub, over sized shower, big walk in closet. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge game room and a media room. Enjoy the stone patio outside! Upgraded refrigerator and washer dryer come with lease but are not warrantied. This house has everything including a community pool!
*Executive short term lease available*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7925 Cedar Lake Lane have any available units?
7925 Cedar Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7925 Cedar Lake Lane have?
Some of 7925 Cedar Lake Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7925 Cedar Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7925 Cedar Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7925 Cedar Lake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7925 Cedar Lake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7925 Cedar Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7925 Cedar Lake Lane offers parking.
Does 7925 Cedar Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7925 Cedar Lake Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7925 Cedar Lake Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7925 Cedar Lake Lane has a pool.
Does 7925 Cedar Lake Lane have accessible units?
No, 7925 Cedar Lake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7925 Cedar Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7925 Cedar Lake Lane has units with dishwashers.

